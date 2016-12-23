Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR)

Summary

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. stated a price of 74.65 today, indicating a positive change of -0.53%.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 190488.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 134.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PetroChina Co. Ltd. stands at -4.41% while the 52-week low stands at 42.73%.

The performance week for PetroChina Co. Ltd. is at -1.38% and the performance month is at 8.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.45% and 14.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 14.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PetroChina Co. Ltd. is 6.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.69%.

The volatility (week) for PetroChina Co. Ltd. is at 0.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PetroChina Co. Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 1.39 and the float short is at 0.09%.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 105.26, while the P/S ratio is at 0.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -66.90%.