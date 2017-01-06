Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Summary

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sasol Limited stated a price of 29.16 today, indicating a positive change of 0.07%.

Sasol Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 19284.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 417.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sasol Limited stands at -10.33% while the 52-week low stands at 43.71%.

The performance week for Sasol Limited is at 2.14% and the performance month is at 9.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.43% and 15.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sasol Limited is 6.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.78%.

The volatility (week) for Sasol Limited is at 1.39% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sasol Limited’s short ratio is currently at 1.35 and the float short is at 0.09%.

Sasol Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.32, while the P/S ratio is at 1.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -55.50%.