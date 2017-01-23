Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Summary

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sasol Limited stated a price of 30.71 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Sasol Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 20271.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 415.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sasol Limited stands at -5.57% while the 52-week low stands at 51.35%.

The performance week for Sasol Limited is at -0.32% and the performance month is at 8.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.90% and 13.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sasol Limited is 10.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.02%.

The volatility (week) for Sasol Limited is at 1.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sasol Limited’s short ratio is currently at 1.32 and the float short is at 0.09%.

Sasol Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.21, while the P/S ratio is at 1.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -55.50%.