Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sasol Limited stated a price of 28.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.23%.

Sasol Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 18538.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 417.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

The 52-week high for Sasol Limited stands at -13.30% while the 52-week low stands at 38.95%.

The performance week for Sasol Limited is at -1.82% and the performance month is at 5.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.27% and 13.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sasol Limited is 3.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.23%.

The volatility (week) for Sasol Limited is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Sasol Limited’s short ratio is currently at 1.42 and the float short is at 0.09%.

Sasol Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.23, while the P/S ratio is at 1.5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -55.50%.