Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL)

Summary

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sasol Ltd. stated a price of 28.13 today, indicating a positive change of -0.11%.

Sasol Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 18240.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 422.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sasol Ltd. stands at -13.50% while the 52-week low stands at 38.63%.

The performance week for Sasol Ltd. is at -1.82% and the performance month is at 5.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.27% and 13.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sasol Ltd. is 3.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.96%.

The volatility (week) for Sasol Ltd. is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sasol Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 1.4 and the float short is at 0.09%.

Sasol Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.14, while the P/S ratio is at 1.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -55.50%.