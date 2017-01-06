Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO)

Summary

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Statoil ASA stated a price of 18.86 today, indicating a positive change of -0.56%.

Statoil ASA is operating with a market capitalization of 61827.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.20% and an average volume of 2328.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -3.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Statoil ASA stands at -0.82% while the 52-week low stands at 83.40%.

The performance week for Statoil ASA is at 4.35% and the performance month is at 7.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.79% and 14.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Statoil ASA is 9.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.16%.

The volatility (week) for Statoil ASA is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Statoil ASA’s short ratio is currently at 2.79 and the float short is at 0.60%.

Statoil ASA’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -204.60%.