Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO)

Summary

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Statoil ASA stated a price of 18.94 today, indicating a positive change of 0.74%.

Statoil ASA is operating with a market capitalization of 60879.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.20% and an average volume of 2298.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -3.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Statoil ASA stands at -1.30% while the 52-week low stands at 84.15%.

The performance week for Statoil ASA is at -0.21% and the performance month is at 4.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.04% and 12.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Statoil ASA is 6.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.27%.

The volatility (week) for Statoil ASA is at 0.87% and the volatility (month) is at 1.02%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Statoil ASA’s short ratio is currently at 2.54 and the float short is at 0.54%.

Statoil ASA’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -204.60%.