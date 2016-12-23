Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT)

Summary

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TOTAL S.A. stated a price of 50.28 today, indicating a positive change of 0.43%.

TOTAL S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 127250.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an average volume of 1944.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TOTAL S.A. stands at -0.15% while the 52-week low stands at 36.27%.

The performance week for TOTAL S.A. is at 2.09% and the performance month is at 7.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.03% and 12.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TOTAL S.A. is 6.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.12%.

The volatility (week) for TOTAL S.A. is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TOTAL S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 0.87 and the float short is at 0.08%.

TOTAL S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.29, while the P/S ratio is at 1.03 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.00%.