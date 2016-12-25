Large Cap Meat Products: BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Summary

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BRF S.A. stated a price of 14.2 today, indicating a positive change of 1.36%.

BRF S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 12138.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 1390.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BRF S.A. stands at -21.63% while the 52-week low stands at 30.46%.

The performance week for BRF S.A. is at 1.36% and the performance month is at -9.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -15.17% and 12.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.31%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BRF S.A. is -8.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.73%.

The volatility (week) for BRF S.A. is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 2.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BRF S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 6.26 and the float short is at 1.11%.

BRF S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.1, while the P/S ratio is at 1.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 41.80%.