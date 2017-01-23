Large Cap Meat Products: BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Summary

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BRF S.A. stated a price of 14.53 today, indicating a positive change of 2.32%.

BRF S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 11510.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 1294.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BRF S.A. stands at -19.81% while the 52-week low stands at 33.49%.

The performance week for BRF S.A. is at -1.96% and the performance month is at 5.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.72% and -5.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BRF S.A. is -2.12% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.68%.

The volatility (week) for BRF S.A. is at 2.01% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BRF S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 5.29 and the float short is at 0.87%.

BRF S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.31, while the P/S ratio is at 1.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 41.80%.