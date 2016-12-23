Large Cap Meat Products: Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Summary

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hormel Foods Corporation stated a price of 35.08 today, indicating a positive change of -0.20%.

Hormel Foods Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18509.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.30% and an average volume of 2681.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at -22.39% while the 52-week low stands at 5.73%.

The performance week for Hormel Foods Corporation is at 2.00% and the performance month is at -1.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.83% and 0.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hormel Foods Corporation is -2.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.74%.

The volatility (week) for Hormel Foods Corporation is at 1.43% and the volatility (month) is at 2.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hormel Foods Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.12 and the float short is at 9.09%.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.42, while the P/S ratio is at 1.94 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.40%.