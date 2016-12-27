Large Cap Meat Products: Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Summary

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hormel Foods Corporation stated a price of 35.46 today, indicating a positive change of 0.42%.

Hormel Foods Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18601.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.30% and an average volume of 2667.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at -21.55% while the 52-week low stands at 6.87%.

The performance week for Hormel Foods Corporation is at 1.96% and the performance month is at 0.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.05% and -0.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hormel Foods Corporation is -1.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.62%.

The volatility (week) for Hormel Foods Corporation is at 1.41% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hormel Foods Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.16 and the float short is at 9.08%.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.52, while the P/S ratio is at 1.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.40%.