Large Cap Meat Products: Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Summary

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hormel Foods Corporation stated a price of 36.35 today, indicating a positive change of 0.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19357.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.30% and an average volume of 2623.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at -19.57% while the 52-week low stands at 9.57%.

The performance week for Hormel Foods Corporation is at 3.76% and the performance month is at 7.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.66% and 0.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hormel Foods Corporation is 2.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.47%.

The volatility (week) for Hormel Foods Corporation is at 1.72% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hormel Foods Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.86 and the float short is at 9.63%.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.04, while the P/S ratio is at 2.03 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.40%.