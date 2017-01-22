Large Cap Meat Products: Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Summary

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hormel Foods Corporation stated a price of 36.27 today, indicating a positive change of 0.11%.

Hormel Foods Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19158.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.30% and an average volume of 2735.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at -19.37% while the 52-week low stands at 9.85%.

The performance week for Hormel Foods Corporation is at 2.46% and the performance month is at 4.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.85% and -0.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hormel Foods Corporation is 3.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.34%.

The volatility (week) for Hormel Foods Corporation is at 1.60% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hormel Foods Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.34 and the float short is at 9.52%.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.1, while the P/S ratio is at 2.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.40%.