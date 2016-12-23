Large Cap Meat Products: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Summary

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tyson Foods, Inc. stated a price of 62.17 today, indicating a positive change of 0.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22247.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 4212.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.65.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tyson Foods, Inc. stands at -19.00% while the 52-week low stands at 29.47%.

The performance week for Tyson Foods, Inc. is at -1.06% and the performance month is at 5.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -18.73% and -2.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.98%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tyson Foods, Inc. is -4.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.19%.

The volatility (week) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is at 1.98% and the volatility (month) is at 2.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.55 and the float short is at 5.27%.

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.62, while the P/S ratio is at 0.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 53.50%.