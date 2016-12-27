Large Cap Meat Products: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Summary

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tyson Foods, Inc. stated a price of 62.44 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22261.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 4203.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.65.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tyson Foods, Inc. stands at -18.65% while the 52-week low stands at 30.03%.

The performance week for Tyson Foods, Inc. is at 0.18% and the performance month is at 7.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -17.25% and -3.56% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tyson Foods, Inc. is -3.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.76%.

The volatility (week) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is at 1.87% and the volatility (month) is at 2.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.56 and the float short is at 5.27%.

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.8, while the P/S ratio is at 0.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 53.50%.