Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summary

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Abbott Laboratories stated a price of 38.49 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

Abbott Laboratories is operating with a market capitalization of 57602.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 8555.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Abbott Laboratories stands at -15.42% while the 52-week low stands at 8.91%.

The performance week for Abbott Laboratories is at -1.64% and the performance month is at 0.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.67% and 2.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -12.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Abbott Laboratories is -2.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.00%.

The volatility (week) for Abbott Laboratories is at 1.70% and the volatility (month) is at 1.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Abbott Laboratories’s short ratio is currently at 9.07 and the float short is at 5.30%.

Abbott Laboratories’s P/E ratio currently stands at 57.58, while the P/S ratio is at 2.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 53.50%.