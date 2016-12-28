Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summary

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Abbott Laboratories stated a price of 38.64 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

Abbott Laboratories is operating with a market capitalization of 56374.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 8519.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Abbott Laboratories stands at -15.08% while the 52-week low stands at 9.34%.

The performance week for Abbott Laboratories is at 0.84% and the performance month is at -1.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.24% and 5.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -12.30%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Abbott Laboratories is -1.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.60%.

The volatility (week) for Abbott Laboratories is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Abbott Laboratories’s short ratio is currently at 9.11 and the float short is at 5.30%.

Abbott Laboratories’s P/E ratio currently stands at 57.77, while the P/S ratio is at 2.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 53.50%.