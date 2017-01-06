Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summary

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Abbott Laboratories stated a price of 40.85 today, indicating a positive change of 2.91%.

Abbott Laboratories is operating with a market capitalization of 58298.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 9026.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Abbott Laboratories stands at -10.21% while the 52-week low stands at 15.61%.

The performance week for Abbott Laboratories is at 3.87% and the performance month is at 3.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.52% and -2.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Abbott Laboratories is 4.65% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.95%.

The volatility (week) for Abbott Laboratories is at 1.66% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Abbott Laboratories’s short ratio is currently at 8.37 and the float short is at 5.16%.

Abbott Laboratories’s P/E ratio currently stands at 59.7, while the P/S ratio is at 2.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 53.50%.