Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summary

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Abbott Laboratories stated a price of 40.46 today, indicating a positive change of 0.15%.

Abbott Laboratories is operating with a market capitalization of 69738.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 8931.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Abbott Laboratories stands at -10.50% while the 52-week low stands at 15.23%.

The performance week for Abbott Laboratories is at -0.64% and the performance month is at 6.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.78% and -4.79% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Abbott Laboratories is 3.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.59%.

The volatility (week) for Abbott Laboratories is at 1.33% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Abbott Laboratories’s short ratio is currently at 8.56 and the float short is at 4.44%.

Abbott Laboratories’s P/E ratio currently stands at 60.84, while the P/S ratio is at 3.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 53.50%.