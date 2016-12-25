Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Boston Scientific Corporation stated a price of 21.81 today, indicating a positive change of 0.69%.

Boston Scientific Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 29503.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 8778.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at -12.02% while the 52-week low stands at 39.18%.

The performance week for Boston Scientific Corporation is at 1.92% and the performance month is at 3.96%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.09% and -0.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Boston Scientific Corporation is 1.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.58%.

The volatility (week) for Boston Scientific Corporation is at 1.24% and the volatility (month) is at 1.75%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Boston Scientific Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.07 and the float short is at 1.35%.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 382.63, while the P/S ratio is at 3.61 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -98.30%.