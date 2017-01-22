Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Boston Scientific Corporation stated a price of 23.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.08%.

Boston Scientific Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 32516.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 8902.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at -3.59% while the 52-week low stands at 52.52%.

The performance week for Boston Scientific Corporation is at 1.62% and the performance month is at 11.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.50% and -0.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Boston Scientific Corporation is 10.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.11%.

The volatility (week) for Boston Scientific Corporation is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Boston Scientific Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.12 and the float short is at 1.40%.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 419.3, while the P/S ratio is at 3.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -98.30%.