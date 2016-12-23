Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stated a price of 92.8 today, indicating a positive change of 1.09%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19571.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.50% and an average volume of 2440.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at -23.78% while the 52-week low stands at 28.53%.

The performance week for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is at 1.46% and the performance month is at 7.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -23.35% and -4.41% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is -1.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.22%.

The volatility (week) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 2.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.78 and the float short is at 0.90%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.3, while the P/S ratio is at 6.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -39.80%.