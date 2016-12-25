Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stated a price of 93 today, indicating a positive change of 1.31%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19827.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.50% and an average volume of 2440.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at -23.61% while the 52-week low stands at 28.81%.

The performance week for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is at 1.76% and the performance month is at 7.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -21.81% and -1.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is -1.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.03%.

The volatility (week) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is at 1.66% and the volatility (month) is at 2.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.78 and the float short is at 0.90%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.77, while the P/S ratio is at 6.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -39.80%.