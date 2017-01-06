Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stated a price of 96.87 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20783.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.50% and an average volume of 2547.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at -20.44% while the 52-week low stands at 34.17%.

The performance week for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is at 4.83% and the performance month is at 17.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -19.02% and -6.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 7.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.58%.

The volatility (week) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is at 1.88% and the volatility (month) is at 2.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.95 and the float short is at 1.14%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.43, while the P/S ratio is at 7.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -39.80%.