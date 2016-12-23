Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Summary

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hologic, Inc. stated a price of 40.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.32%.

Hologic, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11314.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 2697.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hologic, Inc. stands at -1.98% while the 52-week low stands at 26.26%.

The performance week for Hologic, Inc. is at -1.52% and the performance month is at 4.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.21% and 17.47% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.57%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hologic, Inc. is 4.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.45%.

The volatility (week) for Hologic, Inc. is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 1.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hologic, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.37 and the float short is at 1.33%.

Hologic, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 34.63, while the P/S ratio is at 3.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 154.30%.