Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Summary

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hologic, Inc. stated a price of 40.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.65%.

Hologic, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11388.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 2697.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hologic, Inc. stands at -1.66% while the 52-week low stands at 26.66%.

The performance week for Hologic, Inc. is at 0.60% and the performance month is at 3.49%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.22% and 22.47% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hologic, Inc. is 5.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.80%.

The volatility (week) for Hologic, Inc. is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hologic, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.37 and the float short is at 1.33%.

Hologic, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 34.86, while the P/S ratio is at 4.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 154.30%.