Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Summary

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hologic, Inc. stated a price of 39.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.28%.

Hologic, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11059.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 2618.23.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hologic, Inc. stands at -2.71% while the 52-week low stands at 25.31%.

The performance week for Hologic, Inc. is at -0.25% and the performance month is at 3.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.66% and 12.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hologic, Inc. is 3.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.99%.

The volatility (week) for Hologic, Inc. is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hologic, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.43 and the float short is at 1.36%.

Hologic, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 34.39, while the P/S ratio is at 3.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 154.30%.