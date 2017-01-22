Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Summary

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hologic, Inc. stated a price of 39.35 today, indicating a positive change of -0.63%.

Hologic, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11017.21, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 2607.69.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hologic, Inc. stands at -4.05% while the 52-week low stands at 23.59%.

The performance week for Hologic, Inc. is at -2.04% and the performance month is at -1.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.55% and 7.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hologic, Inc. is 0.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.79%.

The volatility (week) for Hologic, Inc. is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hologic, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.83 and the float short is at 1.72%.

Hologic, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 34.01, while the P/S ratio is at 3.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 154.30%.