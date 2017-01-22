Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summary

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. stated a price of 656.75 today, indicating a positive change of -0.20%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25495.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.00% and an average volume of 371.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. stands at -9.69% while the 52-week low stands at 30.82%.

The performance week for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is at -1.22% and the performance month is at 2.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.58% and -4.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is 2.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.73%.

The volatility (week) for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is at 1.51% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.37 and the float short is at 3.28%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 35.43, while the P/S ratio is at 9.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 39.90%.