Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summary

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Medtronic plc stated a price of 71.95 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Medtronic plc is operating with a market capitalization of 98763.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.20% and an average volume of 6125.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.65.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Medtronic plc stands at -18.92% while the 52-week low stands at 2.93%.

The performance week for Medtronic plc is at -1.47% and the performance month is at -4.49%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -16.38% and -11.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Medtronic plc is -7.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.56%.

The volatility (week) for Medtronic plc is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Medtronic plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.77 and the float short is at 0.79%.

Medtronic plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.9, while the P/S ratio is at 3.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.90%.