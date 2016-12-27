Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summary

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Medtronic plc stated a price of 71.84 today, indicating a positive change of -0.16%.

Medtronic plc is operating with a market capitalization of 99291, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.20% and an average volume of 6115.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.65.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Medtronic plc stands at -19.53% while the 52-week low stands at 2.15%.

The performance week for Medtronic plc is at -2.06% and the performance month is at -5.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -16.88% and -12.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Medtronic plc is -7.81% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.20%.

The volatility (week) for Medtronic plc is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Medtronic plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.77 and the float short is at 0.79%.

Medtronic plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.9, while the P/S ratio is at 3.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.90%.