Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Smith & Nephew plc stated a price of 30.23 today, indicating a positive change of -0.84%.

Smith & Nephew plc is operating with a market capitalization of 13137.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 555.16.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Smith & Nephew plc stands at -13.93% while the 52-week low stands at 12.07%.

The performance week for Smith & Nephew plc is at 2.14% and the performance month is at 6.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.04% and -9.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.33%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Smith & Nephew plc is 4.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.72%.

The volatility (week) for Smith & Nephew plc is at 1.01% and the volatility (month) is at 0.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Smith & Nephew plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.94 and the float short is at 0.25%.

Smith & Nephew plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.39, while the P/S ratio is at 2.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.20%.