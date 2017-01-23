Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Smith & Nephew plc stated a price of 30.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

Smith & Nephew plc is operating with a market capitalization of 12979.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 549.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Smith & Nephew plc stands at -13.89% while the 52-week low stands at 12.12%.

The performance week for Smith & Nephew plc is at 0.03% and the performance month is at 1.72%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.69% and -12.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Smith & Nephew plc is 3.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.40%.

The volatility (week) for Smith & Nephew plc is at 0.87% and the volatility (month) is at 0.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Smith & Nephew plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.43 and the float short is at 0.18%.

Smith & Nephew plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.09, while the P/S ratio is at 2.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.20%.