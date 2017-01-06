Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ)

Summary

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. stated a price of 80.82 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22987.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 2620.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.29.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for St. Jude Medical, Inc. stands at -3.41% while the 52-week low stands at 67.79%.

The performance week for St. Jude Medical, Inc. is at 0.84% and the performance month is at 2.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.24% and 2.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for St. Jude Medical, Inc. is 1.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.22%.

The volatility (week) for St. Jude Medical, Inc. is at 0.76% and the volatility (month) is at 0.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

St. Jude Medical, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.58 and the float short is at 2.43%.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 35.4, while the P/S ratio is at 3.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -11.10%.