Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Summary

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Stryker Corporation stated a price of 120.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.23%.

Stryker Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 45245.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an average volume of 1462.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Stryker Corporation stands at -1.94% while the 52-week low stands at 40.74%.

The performance week for Stryker Corporation is at 1.69% and the performance month is at 8.06%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.25% and 5.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Stryker Corporation is 5.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.62%.

The volatility (week) for Stryker Corporation is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Stryker Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.16 and the float short is at 2.20%.

Stryker Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.53, while the P/S ratio is at 4.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 180.80%.