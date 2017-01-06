Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Summary

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Stryker Corporation stated a price of 117.88 today, indicating a positive change of -0.76%.

Stryker Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 44740.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an average volume of 1478.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Stryker Corporation stands at -3.94% while the 52-week low stands at 37.87%.

The performance week for Stryker Corporation is at -0.92% and the performance month is at 6.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.18% and -1.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Stryker Corporation is 2.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.84%.

The volatility (week) for Stryker Corporation is at 1.33% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Stryker Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.24 and the float short is at 2.26%.

Stryker Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.08, while the P/S ratio is at 4.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 180.80%.