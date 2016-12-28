Large Cap Medical Appliances & Equipment: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 103.25 today, indicating a positive change of 0.91%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20474.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 1876.39.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.19.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. stands at -22.49% while the 52-week low stands at 17.71%.

The performance week for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is at -1.14% and the performance month is at 1.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -19.36% and -11.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is -3.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.97%.

The volatility (week) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.21 and the float short is at 2.08%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 57.26, while the P/S ratio is at 2.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -81.50%.