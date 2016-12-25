Large Cap Medical Equipment Wholesale: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Summary

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Henry Schein, Inc. stated a price of 152.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Henry Schein, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12331.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 841.75.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Henry Schein, Inc. stands at -16.51% while the 52-week low stands at 7.12%.

The performance week for Henry Schein, Inc. is at -0.63% and the performance month is at -0.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.04% and -8.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Henry Schein, Inc. is -0.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.86%.

The volatility (week) for Henry Schein, Inc. is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Henry Schein, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.7 and the float short is at 4.98%.

Henry Schein, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.38, while the P/S ratio is at 1.09 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.80%.