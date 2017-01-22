Large Cap Medical Equipment Wholesale: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Summary

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Henry Schein, Inc. stated a price of 156.9 today, indicating a positive change of -0.53%.

Henry Schein, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12696.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 808.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Henry Schein, Inc. stands at -14.26% while the 52-week low stands at 9.94%.

The performance week for Henry Schein, Inc. is at -0.15% and the performance month is at 3.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.85% and -12.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Henry Schein, Inc. is 1.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.72%.

The volatility (week) for Henry Schein, Inc. is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Henry Schein, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.04 and the float short is at 4.11%.

Henry Schein, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.06, while the P/S ratio is at 1.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.80%.