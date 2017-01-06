Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Summary

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Baxter International Inc. stated a price of 45.53 today, indicating a positive change of 1.08%.

Baxter International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 24459.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 28.10% and an average volume of 4026.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 56.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Baxter International Inc. stands at -8.96% while the 52-week low stands at 35.25%.

The performance week for Baxter International Inc. is at 1.95% and the performance month is at 2.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.72% and -1.76% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Baxter International Inc. is -0.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.36%.

The volatility (week) for Baxter International Inc. is at 1.24% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Baxter International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.85 and the float short is at 2.12%.

Baxter International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 5.07, while the P/S ratio is at 2.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -79.90%.