Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Summary

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Baxter International Inc. stated a price of 46.23 today, indicating a positive change of -0.73%.

Baxter International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25330.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 28.10% and an average volume of 3939.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 56.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Baxter International Inc. stands at -7.57% while the 52-week low stands at 37.31%.

The performance week for Baxter International Inc. is at -0.60% and the performance month is at 3.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.06% and 0.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Baxter International Inc. is 1.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.32%.

The volatility (week) for Baxter International Inc. is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Baxter International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.38 and the float short is at 1.73%.

Baxter International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 5.2, while the P/S ratio is at 2.5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -79.90%.