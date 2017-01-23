Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stated a price of 172.29 today, indicating a positive change of -0.71%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is operating with a market capitalization of 36999.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 1189.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Becton, Dickinson and Company stands at -4.79% while the 52-week low stands at 35.26%.

The performance week for Becton, Dickinson and Company is at -0.69% and the performance month is at 3.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.49% and -0.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Becton, Dickinson and Company is 2.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.99%.

The volatility (week) for Becton, Dickinson and Company is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Becton, Dickinson and Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.04 and the float short is at 1.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.32, while the P/S ratio is at 2.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 34.00%.