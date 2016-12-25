Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stated a price of 59.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13750.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 1575.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.19.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at -9.78% while the 52-week low stands at 11.30%.

The performance week for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is at -1.40% and the performance month is at -2.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.83% and -0.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is 0.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.40%.

The volatility (week) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 1.84%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.16 and the float short is at 4.94%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.43, while the P/S ratio is at 4.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.30%.