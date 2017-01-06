Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stated a price of 58.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13588.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 1516.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.19.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at -10.84% while the 52-week low stands at 10.00%.

The performance week for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is at 0.31% and the performance month is at 1.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.90% and -6.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is -1.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.39%.

The volatility (week) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.32 and the float short is at 4.20%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.96, while the P/S ratio is at 3.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.30%.