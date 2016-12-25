Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. stated a price of 426.07 today, indicating a positive change of 0.71%.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11278.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.80% and an average volume of 206.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 69.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.69.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. stands at -1.94% while the 52-week low stands at 46.25%.

The performance week for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is at 0.97% and the performance month is at 1.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.98% and 22.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.64%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is 2.54% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.77%.

The volatility (week) for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is at 1.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.11 and the float short is at 6.56%.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.47, while the P/S ratio is at 4.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.10%.