Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. stated a price of 415 today, indicating a positive change of -0.17%.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10906.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.80% and an average volume of 195.79.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 69.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.69.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. stands at -4.49% while the 52-week low stands at 42.45%.

The performance week for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is at -1.64% and the performance month is at -1.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.89% and 7.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is -1.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.99%.

The volatility (week) for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is at 1.62% and the volatility (month) is at 1.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.12 and the float short is at 6.23%.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.65, while the P/S ratio is at 4.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.10%.