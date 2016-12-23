Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Summary

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Waters Corporation stated a price of 135.98 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

Waters Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10970.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 616.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Waters Corporation stands at -16.34% while the 52-week low stands at 21.41%.

The performance week for Waters Corporation is at -1.29% and the performance month is at 0.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.92% and 0.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Waters Corporation is -3.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.23%.

The volatility (week) for Waters Corporation is at 1.63% and the volatility (month) is at 1.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Waters Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.17 and the float short is at 4.15%.

Waters Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.83, while the P/S ratio is at 6.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.40%.