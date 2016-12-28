Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Summary

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Waters Corporation stated a price of 136.68 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Waters Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10936.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 615.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Waters Corporation stands at -15.90% while the 52-week low stands at 22.04%.

The performance week for Waters Corporation is at -0.63% and the performance month is at -1.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.12% and 2.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Waters Corporation is -2.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.77%.

The volatility (week) for Waters Corporation is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Waters Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.18 and the float short is at 4.15%.

Waters Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.94, while the P/S ratio is at 6.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.40%.