Large Cap Medical Instruments & Supplies: Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Summary

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Waters Corporation stated a price of 140.66 today, indicating a positive change of 3.64%.

Waters Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10945.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 622.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Waters Corporation stands at -13.45% while the 52-week low stands at 25.59%.

The performance week for Waters Corporation is at 0.79% and the performance month is at 0.67%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.24% and -4.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Waters Corporation is 2.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.13%.

The volatility (week) for Waters Corporation is at 1.18% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Waters Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.01 and the float short is at 4.06%.

Waters Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.83, while the P/S ratio is at 6.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.40%.